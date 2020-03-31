Covid-19 Update: AKWA IBOM QUARANTINES RESIDENTS FOR ONE MONTH, ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTIVES

Akwa Ibom State government has imposed a restriction of movement on its residents for one month, from 30th March, 2020 – 30th April, 2020, in the first instance, and issued a list of public health guidelines and operational directives for transporters and social activities for the period of the restriction.

A statement by Governor Udom Emmanuel, posted on his verified social media Facebook handle reads thus:

“I have signed into law the QUARANTINE AND RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT REGULATIONS 2020.

It comes into force on 30th March, 2020 and will remain in force till 30th April, 2020, or for such extended period as may be announced from time to time.

Some of the provisions of the regulations include:

1. Commercial tricycles to carry not more than two passengers only.

2. Mini buses to carry one passenger per row.

3. Private vehicles to carry not more than two persons at the back seat and one on the front seat.

4. Public Parks, Shops, Eateries, Clubs, Restaurants, Markets, shall remain closed except those for the sale of foodstuffs, drugs and other essential commodities.

5. All public burials, weddings,and other forms of public gatherings are prohibited.

6. All places of religious worship, churches, mosques to strictly observe the social distancing prescription of a minimum of one metre spacing and not more than 20 persons per gathering.

Hand washing facility with running water, soap and sanitizer are to be provided.

7. All borders and roads leading into and out of the state shall remain closed with immediate effect.

Exemptions are made for food supplies, recognized security personnel, medical and health workers and others on essential duties.

DEFAULTERS SHALL BE PROSECUTED”.