Covid-19 Update: GOV OKOWA BANS STREET FOOTBALL, ORDERS STAY AT HOME FOR DELTA RESIDENTS TILL FURTHER NOTICE, ISSUES NEW PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTIVES

STATE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY, SENATOR, DR IFEANYI OKOWA, GOVERNOR OF DELTA STATE, ON TUESDAY, 31ST MARCH 2020 ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

My Dear Deltans,

I wish to make further pronouncements in our continuing efforts to prevent/contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Delta State.

2. In the exercise of the powers conferred on me by the Delta State Public Health Law Cap P21 Laws of Delta State 2006, and in particular, section 8 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, (having regard to the provisions of Sections 2,3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004), and further pursuant to the Infections Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020 and other enabling Laws and powers in that regard, I hereby order as follows:

i) With effect from Wednesday, April 01, 2020, movement of people, goods and services into, within, and out of all parts of Delta State are hereby stopped;

ii) All residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services are to stay home till further notice;

iii) The prohibition of the gathering of persons in the State for conferences, meetings, religious worship, festivals, private events, public visits, burials, weddings, traditional marriages and other social events;

iv) The temporary closure of public places, such as event centres, bars, night clubs/lounges, cinemas, markets, supermarkets, malls, shops, restaurants/canteens;

v) There shall be no street football or any other sporting activities on the streets or neighbourhood during this emergency period;

vi) Foodstuff sellers are permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure they adhere strictly to the social distancing rules;

vii) Markets for ONLY the sales of food items and water will be organized in designated Primary/Secondary Schools in each Local Government Area of the State; they will be coordinated and supervised by the Local Government Chairmen and their teams to ensure compliance with the rules on social distancing.

viii) Pursuant to the Infections Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, it shall be an offence to inflate the prices of/or hoard food, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State during this period of emergency; Anybody found in contravention of this order may have such essential goods seized or forfeited to the State as stipulated in the Law.

EXEMPTIONS

ix) The restriction of movement does not apply to the following categories of persons:

Those involved in the transportation of essential supplies such as food, water, petroleum products, pharmaceutical products, medical/emergency supplies or other essential supplies as may be cleared by my office;

Security;

Healthcare (Pharmacies are to remain open);

WaterSupply;

FireService;

Power Supply;

Essential Departments of Media Houses

Essential Departments of Telecommunications companies.

x) Livestock farmers (poultry, piggery) and fish farmers are to be allowed into their farms;

xi) Banks are to remain open but only for skeletal services;

xii) All persons that fall under the category of exemption must carry valid identification tags to ensure easy identification and smooth passage as there will be increased security presence during this period;

3. The State Government solicits the support, patience and cooperation of all residents in complying with these directives to enable us to win this war. We are aware of the inconveniences these restrictions will bring but we must realise that we are in an emergency.

Life has no duplicate andpeoplehave to be alive to be able to work or do business. So far, the only way to stop or contain the spread of this disease is to prevent further transmission.

4. I am also appealing to wealthy Nigerians, particularly Deltans, to support the Government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Those who wish to make financial donations can contact any of these persons – my humble self the Secretary to the State Government andthe Honourable Commissioners for Finance and Health.

Deltans are please advised to call the following numbers if somebody suddenly falls ill or develops symptoms associated with the coronavirus disease.

0803 123 0480

0803 123 0481

0803 123 0528 and

0803 123 0529

5. Finally, I urge us all to engage in fervent prayer and intercession to God for Him to speedily bring an end to this plague.

6. Thank you and God bless us all.

