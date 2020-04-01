Breaking Covid-19 Update: THREE SUSPECTED COVID-19 CASES IN DELTA TEST NEGATIVE – Gov Okowa

Delta state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has confirmed that the three suspected Covid-19 cases in Delta have tested Negative.

Posting on his verified social media handles, in the early hours of today, 1st April, 2020, Dr. Okowa wrote:

“A little while ago, I received the results of three patients in Delta State who exhibited symptoms of #COVID19 — from the medical team at Irrua Specialist Training Hospital in Edo State. I am pleased to report that the results came back negative.

Despite tonight’s results, we remain on high alert and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to keep you all safe. I ask all the families and communities across our great state to continue to work with us by adhering to the measures that we have put in place.

I also ask that you all continue to remain calm and disregard any #FakeNews. On our part, as we have been doing, we will continue to update you on key developments through our official channels.

We will get through this together.”