Covid-19 Lockdown: OBEY GOVERNMENT ORDER, DON’T PANIC, WARRI REPS MEMBER, EREYITOMI ADVISES RESIDENTS

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP has advised his constituents of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West local government areas that make up the federal constituency to obey government order and not panic as the stay at home and lockdown order begins in Delta State.

Hon. Chief Ereyitomi quipped that the stay at home directives from Federal and Delta State government is to source for measures to mitigate the spread of the dreaded global CORONAVIRUS pandemic currently ravaging the World.

According to the Warri federal constituency representative , Chief Ereyitomi, CORONAVIRUS is real, it is a global challenge that requires all capable rational thinking researchers to finding solution to remedy the pandemic situation.

He noted that there is no index case of COVID 19 in any part of Warri Federal constituency as well as in Delta state, hence urging the people to comply and stay at home for the next 14 days and avoid crowded place, engage in regular washing of hands with application of sanitizer and avoiding crowded gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

The federal lawmaker encouraged Warri people to stay safe as COVID 19 is a serious matter the country is battling, adding that CORONAVIRUS will be defeated very soon by the Grace of God Almighty.

While appealing to Warri residents Chief Ereyitomi charged residents of the federal constituency not to expose themselves to danger in order not to contract the virus even though Delta state have not yet recorded any COVID-19 index case.

He assured members of Warri Federal Constituency as well as those residing in it that he is solidly behind them and their welfare and has also donated two months salaries to assist the government in fighting the disease in this trying period of the country, state, local government areas and communities.