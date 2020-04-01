MULADE CONFERRED IBE-SORIMOWEI TITLE OF GBARAMATU KINGDOM

The Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West LGA of Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun the 2nd, has bestowed the prestigious traditional title of Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom to an Environmental and Human Rights Activist, Comrade Mulade Sheriff.

The Ibe-Sorimowei title, which means “Kingdom Lifter and the Hope of Society and Humanity,” was conferred to Mulade in recognition of his humanitarian activities in Nigeria and in Niger Delta region in particular.

In an appreciation message, the activist thanked the monarch and his cabinet chiefs for the honour bestowed on him saying he will justify the confidence reposed on him.

“I acknowledge the cooperation of the great Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs in the process for this amazingly uplifting title, which has granted me access into the Council to sit among the most respected traditional chiefs in the kingdom.”I equally express my gratitude to the entire sons and daughters of Gbaramatu Kingdom for their unrelenting support for His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun II, Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, aka, Monarch of the Niger Delta, in his quest towards attracting sustainable development to the kingdom, the entire Delta State, Niger Delta Region and Nigeria at large, through peaceful coexistence, purposeful leadership and communal cohesion.” Mulade added.