AMGBADUBA ENJOINS OIL COMPANIES TO RESPOND TO COMMUNITY NEEDS

Oil companies operating in the state have been enjoined to respond to the needs of oil producing communities, especially in time of oil spillage to ameliorate the difficulties that may arise as a result of the spill.

The Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, gave the advice while presenting materials to communities in Burutu Local Government Area that were recently impacted as a result of oil spillage in their communities.

The commissioner charged the affected communities to accept the relief materials as a token of the state government’s magnanimity and not compensation for their loss but to help cushion the effect the spill might have had on their economic life.

Prince Amgbaduba who said that though the impact was great compared to what government is giving to them, said that what they are getting is from the heart of a father who feel concern over the plight of his children as the state government would not want them to suffer on an account of any disaster or challenge.

While addressing the communities, the Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Mofe Pirah who was represented by his Special Assistant, Comrade Godwin Omadoye, thanked the communities for maintaining the peace, even as he urged them to always be peaceful just as they have displayed during the period of the oil spillage.

Mr Pirah enjoined them to continue to partner with government to ensure there is peace, for economic activities to thrive in the communities for the needed development to come in.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Chairman, Burutu Community, Comrade Pondi Ebipadewei, thanked the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for the kind gesture, especially in granting their request in so short a time after the oil spillage which impacted their communities and livelihood.

Comrade Ebipadewei however, appealed to the governor to do more for the communities in later dates.

Speaking, the Chairman of Odimodi Community, Chief Edward Prebor, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba for the kind gesture especially coming at a time like this when prices of food stuff have skyrocketed, “a very tempting period of time”, he said.

He however appealed to the state governor to see how he can give them more of the items, saying that more of the people to benefit from.

The benefitting communities include Odimodi Community, Forcados Town, Yeye, Ofoughene Town and Burutu Town while items presented include bags of rice, seasoning cubes, tin tomatoes, vegetable oil, bags of garri, beans and salt.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the items to the communities’ leaders.