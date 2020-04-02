Covid-19 Lockdown: DELTA PDP EXPRESS SADNESS OVER WARRI INCIDENT, CALLS FOR CALM, PROPER INVESTIGATION

PRESS STATEMENT

COVID-19 LOCK DOWN: DELTA PDP EXPRESS SADNESS OVER WARRI INCIDENT, CALLS FOR CALM, PROPER INVESTIGATION

Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has expressed sadness over the sequence of events that led to the death of Mr. Joseph Pessu in Warri and commiserated with family of the dearly departed, even as it has called for calm, while investigations get under way to unravel the remote and immediate circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

PDP Delta State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a press statement issued in the wake of the Warri incident, reads thus: “The Delta State PDP is saddened by the news of the death of one Mr. Joseph Pessu, in Warri, Delta State, even as the Government stay-at-home precautionary directive, to prevent the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic from spreading to Delta State, was being observed by residents across the State.

We are always saddened by the death of any Deltan anywhere and it is quite unfortunate that while we have gone to great lengths to ensure that no single positive Covid-19 case has been recorded in Delta State so far, the first loss of life as the CoronaVirus scourge ravages the entire World, will occur under circumstances that ought to guarantee the security and safety of lives against the global pandemic.

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the immediate family of Mr. Pessu Joseph, who has been cut down in the prime of his life and we pray the good Lord to grant his soul eternal rest. Amen.

We also use this medium to urge Deltans to discountenance the the fake news and concocted videos that have been posted on social media claiming to be footages of reprisal attack by the military in Warri. These videos and reports are completely false and misleading. We are glad that both the Delta State government and the military authorities have commenced investigation on the remote and immediate causes that led to this unfortunate incident and we strongly demand that anyone found guilty should be brought to book.

Our elected and appointed officials are already reaching out to their constituents across the State, to compliment the effort which the Government has already started putting in place and while we caution law enforcement and other authorized officials, to supervise the Government directed lockdown of the State with utmost civility and restraint, especially with media people, we also urge Deltans to remain calm and continue to obey the precautionary directives of the State Government with the impressive compliance they have displayed so far.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has already assured Deltans that arrangements, like relocating markets to school premises, thereby helping our people to have easy access to basic necessities and other cushioning measures, will continue to be made, while the lock down lasts. Our appeal once more to Deltans is to comply with the Government directives, observe the precautionary guidelines and to stay at home and stay safe.

We are very confident that together we can defeat and overcome Covid-19 in Delta State.

God bless Delta State.

Dr. Ifeanyi M Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.

02nd April, 2020