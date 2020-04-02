Covid-19: NO NOSE MASK, NO MOVEMENT IN CROSS RIVER- Gov Ayade

Following the proliferation of new cases of coronavirus in neighboring states, the Cross River state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has imposed new restrictions on residents of the state as follows:

1. No citizen or resident of the state will be allowed to leave home without a face mask from Friday 3rd, April 2020.

2. Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to the arrest and quarantine of the offenders for 14 days.

3. The Cross River State garment factory has been mandated to produce face masks to be distributed free to citizens and residents alike to meet with the demand.

4. Those who for one reason or the other are unable to get masks from government before the new restrictions kick in, are advised to purchase theirs from shops selling the item.

5. All public gatherings remain banned, markets should remain closed except where foodstuff is sold.

6. All exit and entry points into the state are now completely shut. No human or vehicular movement will be allowed into the state under any disguise.

Signed

Christian Ita

Special Adviser

Media and Publicity to Governor