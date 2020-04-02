Covid-19: STAY SAFE, ADHERE STRICTLY TO GOVT DIRECTIVES, JOEL-ONOWAKPO APPEALS TO ISOKO PEOPLE

The APC House of Representatives candidate of Isoko federal constituency in the 2019 general elections and former Coordinator of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas has appealed to Isoko people to follow the directives of the government, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant authorities in order to stay safe from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by signed by Obah Sylva,

Media Aide to Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and released on 1st April 2020, disclosed that while advising the Isoko people on the need to maintain a respiratory hygiene, Joel-Onowakpo said that coronavirus is currently ravaging the entire world after its outbreak in Wuhan, China late 2019.

The statement reads: “According to health experts and the government, there is no cure for coronavirus, a viral disease that has held the world to ransom since it was discovered in China. Over 800,000 people have been infected globally with casualties recorded in thousands.

“This pandemic has found its way to Nigeria and as at the last count, about 139 cases and 2 deaths have been recorded. This is why the federal and state governments have been issuing strict lockdown directives to control the spread of the virus in the country.

“To stay safe, the NCDC has also directed that we should wash our hands with soap regularly, maintain social distancing, and use hand sanitizers.

“I want to appeal to all my Isoko people to stay safe. Coronavirus is real and it is dangerous but if we observe the laid down guidelines, we can defeat this virus and stay alive,” Joel-Onowakpo said.

He then prayed that God should protect Isokoland against the COVID-19 pandemic and admonish all Isoko people to do the right thing and shun fear.