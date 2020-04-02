Covid-19: UKAH, DELTA EDUCATION COMMISSIONER, RELEASES TIME TABLE FOR OPEN DISTANCE LEARNING

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has released the time table for television/radio open distance learning for JS3 and SS3 students during the temporary closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Commissioner for Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, in Asaba, said that the programme, tagged Delta State Teleclass, which is in partnership with the state Ministry of Information, is a television and radio open distance learning programme for students in the state preparing for 2020 BECE and WASSCE/NECO examinations to ensure that students learning do not stop during this period of schools’ closure.

According to the Commissioner, the programme which will start tomorrow (03/04/2020) will be aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Asaba, 9.30am to 10.30am, Delta Broadcasting Servive (DBS), Asaba and Warri television and radio stations, 9am to 10am, Bridge Radio, Asaba, 10am to 11am and Crown FM, Warri, 2pm to 3pm.

Chief Ukah revealed that the programme will be aired from Monday to Fridday each week between April 3 to May 1, 2020 in the first instance for 30 minutes each for JSS3 and SSS3 per station.

On Monday, JSS and SSS will have Mathematics, while on Tuesday will be English Language for both categories.

JSS will have Basic Science and Technology on Wednesday, just as SSS will have Physics same day.

On Thursday will be National Value for JSS, while their senior counterparts will have Chemistry same day. Pre-Vocational Studies will be aired on Friday for JSS while same day SSS will study Biology.

Chief Ukah disclosed that the programme will run in all the radio and television stations mentioned and advised parents and guardians to ensure that their children are armed with their writing materials and listen to the free lessons.

The statement apologized for the inability of the programme to commence today (02/04/2020) as earlier announced due to logistics challenges.