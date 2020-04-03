Covid-19 Lockdown: GOV WIKE LIFTS CURFEW ON PARTS OF PORT HARCOURT, RESCINDS OBIO/AKPOR LGA CHAIRMAN, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN’S SUSPENSION

***STATE GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT PALLIATIVE MEASURES

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has lifted the curfew imposed on Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba. This takes effect from Friday, April 3, 2020.

Governor Wike also lifted the suspension of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He announced these decisions during a state Broadcast on Thursday.

He said: “With effect from Tomorrow, April 3, 2020, the 24 hours curfew imposed from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba has been lifted.

“All Borders and Markets in the state remain closed.

“Following the interventions of some well-meaning citizens of the state, the suspension of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has been lifted. However, this should serve as a warning to Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers who will allow markets to be open in their areas.

Residents of Mgbuosimini-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby warned to desist from flouting Government directive on closure of markets or be prepared to face unpleasant consequences.”

“Commercial vehicle operators will soon get appropriate directives on their operations in order to maintain social distancing. ”

Governor Wike informed that his administration is working out palliative measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home directive.

He said: “Implementation of palliatives to cushion the effect of recent directives on the citizens will soon take effect.

“International Oil Companies operating in the state should support government by donating towards the containment of the virus.”

The Governor thanked Rivers people for their cooperation.

“My Dear Good People of Rivers State, let me sincerely thank all of you for your patience and understanding all these days.

“The sacrifices we are all making have greatly helped us not to record any positive case since the index case was reported.

“As we continue to put in our best as human beings, we expect that the Almighty God will intervene on our behalf and wipe away this plague from our midst. May I therefore urge you all to continue to seek the face of God as we earnestly await His divine intervention,” he said.