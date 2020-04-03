Covid-19 Update: 5 AKWA IBOM CORONAVIRUS VICTIMS IN STABLE CONDITION, RESPONDING TO TREATMENT – Ekanem

THEY DO NOT NEED VENTILATORS, SAYS CMD, IBOM SPECIALIST HOSPITAL

The Chief Medical Director of Ibom Specialist Hospital, Professor Emmanuel Ekanem has disclosed that the five persons who tested positive to Covid-19 in the state are in a stable condition and are doing well and do not need ventilators.

He made the disclosure on Friday, 3rd April, 2020, while taking delivery of hand sanitizers and Personal Protective Equipment, PPE from the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN.

Prof. Ekanem applauded the unity among health workers while assuring that there will be no mortality in the state at end of the Covid-19 scourge as the Governor had given marching orders and provisions for the best management of cases.

Addressing the management of the specialist hospital, the state chairman of PSN, Dr Akwaowo Akpabio, said the society produced alcohol-based sanitizers in collaboration with the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Uyo.

He also revealed that PSN will be visiting the Infectious Disease Hospital, Ikot Ekpene and other health facilities to donate sanitizers as a means of fighting the pandemic, as well as encouraging safety of health workers, as government alone cannot provide all that is needed.

On the Coronavirus outbreak in Akwa Ibom state, Dr. Akpabio said it was time to team up with government at all levels to fight the scourge, even as he noted that the Pharmaeutical Society of Nigeria was ready to provide volunteers to assist hospitals accross the state as the quest to end the pandemic intensifies.

On her part, Akwa Ibom state Chairman, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Mrs Emilia Eleazar, who was also part of the entourage, expressed happiness that the recommendations made to government by healthcare professionals in the state have yielded results.