Covid-19 Update: CROSS RIVER STATE IS COVID-19 FREE, SAYS EDU, EKPENYONG, OTHERS

The Cross River State Covid-19 response team chairman and Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, Secretary of the team and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyong, as well as other members of the team, have categorically maintained that the state is Covid-19 free.

They made the assertion at press briefing on Friday, 3rd April, 2020 at the Health Commissioner’s office.

There is no suspected or confirmed case in Cross River State as the results of the samples to Laboratory in Irrua, Edo state have all come negative, they asserted.

“The very proactive steps of the Governor, Sen. Ben Ayade at this point has distinguished CRS and kept us above the Pack,” Dr Betta Edu said, even as the team explained that the number one strategy of the state government in battling Covid-19 is prevention.

The team further noted that the government, in collaboration with stakeholders and line MDAs, have embarked on a lot of sensitization through urging Cross Riverians on regular hand washing with soap as well as using of alcohol based hand sanitizers.

The chairman, Dr. Betta Edu disclosed that there are two Isolation centres in the state located at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) which has been equipped by the Cross River State Government and the other at General Hospital, Ogoja, adding that 5200 personal prevention equipment (PPEs) had already been distributed across the state and more will be sent to the isolation centers if the need arises.

The response team informed that the state Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has authorized the production and distribution of Nose masks and hand sanitizers to everyone free of charge, adding that palliative measures using world bank data will be usef for issuance of food stuff.

It strongly encouraged the citizenry to observe the state government’s orders which include; stay at home, use of face/nose masks in all public places, use of hand sanitizers and regular hand washing as potent preventive measures against the ravaging Coronavirus.

The also confirmed that enforcement for the use of masks has been shifted to now commence from 06/04/2020 being Monday next week.

Some of the members present at the media briefing were; Comrade Asu Okang, Commissioner for Information and Orientation; Mr. Okon Owuna, Commissioner for Agriculture; Mrs. Blessing Egbara, Commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare; Dr. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey Chairman, Cross River State House of Assembly committee on health and Dr. Joseph Bassey, Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Water Related Resources, amongst other dignitaries.