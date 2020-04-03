Akwa Ibom News/Politics, COVID-19/CoronaVirus

Lock Down Enforcement: A’IBOM RESIDENTS GET FEW HOURS TO STOCK UP, AS FULL ENFORCEMENT COMMENCES

Akwa Ibom State Taskforce on Quarantine And Restrction on Movement Order 2020 have begun monitoring of compliance of the movement restriction order.

The State Commissioner of Police and head of the Taskforce, Mr Imohimi Edgal while briefing Newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia enjoined residents of the state to adhere to the lock down order.

At Obot Akara /Abia state border where the task force monitored the restriction excercise , CP Edgal urged the people of the state to adequately prepare for the lock down by using the early hours of today to acquire their needs , stressing that full enforcement of the lock down commences 5pm today.

