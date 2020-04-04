Covid-19 Lockdown: DELTA COMMENDS ARMY FOR ARRESTING DEVIANT SOLDIERS

The Delta State Government has commended Nigerian Army high command for arresting two soldiers shown in an online video threatening the people of Warri.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday, 4th April, 2020, in Asaba.

He said that the military was a special force known for its discipline and wondered where the errant soldiers got their training and orientation from.

Aniagwu said that no soldier was killed in Warri and that government was concerned about where the soldiers got their information that warranted their using uncouth and uncivilised language in threatening the people of Warri in a video that had gone viral.

The soldiers were reportedly arrested at the 9 Brigade Military Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday.

The commissioner called on the people to remain peaceful and continue to obey government directives which, according to him, are designed to protect the people from the dreaded Coronavirus.

He said, “you will recall that in our statement on Friday, we said the attitude of the soldiers did not represent the discipline and training associated with military personnel.

“Let me on behalf of the Delta State Government thank the military high command for arresting the deviant soldiers who were bent on tarnishing the image of the army.

“The arrest of the soldiers in the viral video will no doubt restore the confidence of Nigerians in the military.

“It is worrisome that soldiers who were supposed to be highly disciplined would indulge in such acts of brutality and threats to women”.

“We call on the military high command to carry out full investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to justice”.

“As a government, we will continue to partner security agencies to ensure the peace and economic development of our state,” Aniagwu said.

Recall that Governor Ifeanyi had earlier confirmed the news that the Nigerian Army had apprehended the deviant soldiers in the offensive video clips that had generated so much anger against the Army.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Governor Okowa had said: “We will always take all threats against the people of Delta State seriously. This is why, I am pleased to report that the men in uniform that threatened to molest women in Warri — in a viral video — have been apprehended in Lagos, and are being investigated by the Nigerian Army. I thank the leadership of the @HQNigerianArmy for their swift response and subsequent action,” the Delta Governor had posted.

Both Aniagwu’s statement and Governor Okowa’s confirmation, had been preceded, first by a press release from Defense Headquarters, signed by Major General John Eneche, Coordinator, Defense Media Operations, disowning what it had described as the “malicious videos” and adding that the videos were old clips of past incidents that took place in 2012 and 2013 respectively and they were being used by some mischievous elements to tarnish the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Those videos are misleading, as they are not related to the present military engagement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria towards the lockdown on COVID-19. The Nigerian Armed Forces sees those clips as calculated attempts to tarnish its professional integrity by some mischief makers,” the DHQ statement had noted tersely.

Then, the Nigerian Army, in a series of tweets on its dedicated Twitter handle had broken the news that the recalcitrant soldiers had been arrested, when it posted that: “Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing.

“The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel,” the Army statement had disclosed.