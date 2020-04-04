WHY SENATOR STELLA ODUAH WILL NEVER SUCCUMB TO EXTORTIONISTS AND BLACKMAILERS MASQUERADING AS FORMER CAMPAIGN MANAGERS

Our attention has been drawn to a media report titled “Why Senator Stella Oduah Might Not Be A Senator Again” signed by one Fabian Ohanaya and Dan Uzoma pretending to be aggrieved campaign managers of the Distinguished Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah OON and claiming that they are giving her 14 days to acquiesce to their spurious demands and although we really should ignore it, there is a need to clarify issues for those who may be misled.

1. The said individuals are not personally known to the Distinguished Senator.

2. Their claims of working for her in the past are spurious and figments of their mischievous imagination and everyone knows that there is no such title as “Chairman of all Chairmen of the Senator Stella Oduah Campaign Managers” which they grandiosely allocated to themselves.

3. Due to her known penchant for keeping an open door policy that has seen her becoming more involved on social media, a lot of unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of their access to her number to be sending fraudulent requests and she has had to report these particular individuals to the police and her lawyers for seeking to extort her whilst blackmailing her with lame threats of their intention to publicly malign her person.

4. The Senator does not and has never required the assistance of extortionists, rogues and cheap blackmailers to advance her political fortunes.

5. We are not unaware of the roles played by opportunistic politicians in sponsoring these desperately hungry elements but the Senator remains unperturbed, unmoved and focussed on delivering purposeful representation to the good people of Anambra North.

6. This cheap blackmail and attempt to malign her person will not deter her from continuing her life’s mission of helping the downtrodden and putting smiles on the faces of her people.

7. The title of the unfortunate publication immediately exposes the evil intention of the characters behind it who on one hand have somehow erroneously willed themselves into believing that their vain empty words represent the will of Ndi Anambra North and on the other hand, are actively pursuing a well orchestrated campaign of calumny in the sick hopes that the Senator would break and part with monies already being deployed for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

8. The idle brains behind this recent media campaign of calumny must be told in very clear terms that the title of that half baked diatribe is laughable because it really doesn’t require rocket science to know that Power resides in the hands of God Almighty and only He decides whom He gifts it to and not in the hands of some impotent opportunists who believe aimlessly ranting in the media somehow equates to political capital.

The Anambra North constituent is therefore advised to overlook and resist the pathetic antics of these drowning attention seeking mercenaries whose attempts at publicly vilifying, maligning and blackmailing the good senator for personal gains has long been exposed by persons within their nefarious ranks.

Simply put, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah OON (OMU) CANNOT and WILL NOT be blackmailed into submission by amateur extortionists who think a lame attack in the media is enough potent strategy against an amazon that has seen far worse attacks and yet still stands tall to the eternal shame of all her traducers.

May God continue to bless and protect our Senatorial district from such despicable viruses in human form.

Signed.

Ezennia Nonso Chukwudebe.

Director

Media/Communication For The Distinguished Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah OON (OMU)