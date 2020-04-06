Covid-19 Lockdown: GOV AYADE EXTENDS STAY-AT- HOME ORDER IN CROSS RIVERS BY ONE WEEK

Cross Rivers State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has extended the stay-at-home directive on Crossriverians, in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus virus and the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

A press release, signed by Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor and despatched by Comrade Daniel Williams,

Personal Assistant On New Media

To The Governor of CRS, reads thus:

April 6, 2020

COVID- 19 : Ayade extends stay at home order by one week

As the initial two weeks stay at home order issued to civil servants in the state expires tomorrow, the state Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has extended it by one week.

By this development, civil servants in the state are directed to stay away from work for a further week except those on essential services (medical personnel, paramilitary and revenue officers).

The extension is in furtherance of His Excellency’s determination to ensure that Cross Riverians stay safe from the global pandemic.

Government’s concerted effort to prevent the spread of COVID 19 to Cross River is also fully on course.

Governor Ayade therefore, appeals to all Cross Riverians to continue to adopt and adhere to all the preventive measures already in place in the state.

The governor has promised to do everything humanly possible to ensure that Cross River remains COVID-19 free.

Christian Ita

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor

