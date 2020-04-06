Covid-19 Lockdown: REPS MINORITY LEADER, ELUMELU, SET TO DISTRIBUTE FOOD ITEMS WORTH OVER 45 MILLION NAIRA, TO CONSTITUENTS

In keeping with his promise of providing food to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on them in Delta State, the Minority Leader of the House of representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu has concluded arrangements to distribute food items worth over N45 million to the people of his Federal constituency.

The food items are to be distributed among the people across the four local government areas namely: Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South.

According to a statement from the office of the Minority Leader, food items to be distributed included; 600 bags of rice, 750 bags of beans, 500 bags of Garri (yellow and white), 600 bags of onions, 500 cartons of tin tomatoes, and 500 cartons of groundnut oil.

A high powered committee of responsible and apolitical persons picked from the four local government areas, has been constituted to ensure proper and effective coordination of the distribution of the items across the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The distribution of the food items has been slated to commence on Tuesday 7th April, 2020 at the various local government areas.

Hon. Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, reiterated the need for the people to continue to adhere to the Delta State Government’s directives on the lockdown occasioned by Covid-19, saying that the policy is geared towards curbing the spread of the deadly virus in the state and the country in general.

While commending the people for complying with the state and federal government directives, Hon. Elumelu appealed to them to continue to observe the guidelines of the NCDC and the health authorities, stressing that they are all critical towards the containment of the spread of the virus that is ravaging the world.

He appreciated the love of God on the people and prayed that none of the people of Aniocha/ Oshimili will be found to be missing as a result of the deadly virus after the pandemic.