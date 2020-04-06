Irrigation: GOV ZULUM FERRIES TO 28 LAKE ALAU COMMUNITIES, ASSESSES 750 RESETTLEMENT HOUSES IN KAWURI

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday ferried across Lake Alau to visit 28 communities on the shores of the Lake, which were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Governor was ferried by a combat boat provided by the Nigerian military which has Naval, Army and Air force components involved in fighting boko haram in Borno state.

Zulum’s trip to the agrarian communities was to explore how irrigation activities can be restored in other to create livelihoods for settlers.

”We are purposely here to look into ways we can bring back irrigation activities along the shores of this lake Alau. As we know, 28 communities were displaced and we will look into the possibility of resettling our brothers and sisters. The military is very committed, we will liaise with them to ensure sustained security of lives and properties” the Governor said during the visit.

Before ferrying across the Lake, the Governor was at water pumping station at Alau to inspect maintenance works and equipment. He was also at Maiduguri water treatment plant to see turn around maintenance carried out by the Borno state ministry of water resources.

Zulum said he was delighted by the quality of work undertaken by the management and staff of the ministry of water resources.

“I am happy with what I have seen here, you have done a very good job. Sustainable, portable water remains critical to our administration, we must do everything for our people to continually supply clean water to citizens. However, this can only happen when we keep working day and night and with all sense of commitment” Zulum said.

Maintenance works in the pumping station and the water treatment plant were directed by Governor Zulum in June last year, during an assessment visit. He had ordered complete overhaul of the plant.

ZULUM IN KAWURI, ASSESSES 750 HOUSES

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum was in Kawuri town of Konduga Local Government Area where he assessed ongoing construction of 750 houses towards the resettlement of displaced residents of the village.

The Governor had last year, promised the completion of the houses by mid this year.

FUEL HOARDING; ZULUM INVITES, HOSTS DPR, IPMAN, NNPC, NARTO FOR TALKS, SET TO ESTABLISH GOVT’S MEGA STATION, REVIVE 3 OTHERS

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday hosted a meeting with oil industry’s key stakeholders in Borno state in effort to address issues of fuel hoarding and exploitation of citizens.

Zulum, at the government house, met officials of the Department of Petroleum Reaources, DPR; Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, all of who came on the Governor’s invitation.

The meeting discussed issues on the distribution of products with a view to protecting citizens.

Zulum commended the efforts of the DPR’s regional office in Maiduguri for its works in trying to enforce best practices amongst marketers.

The Governor announced plans by the state to establish 4 mega filling stations that will help in boosting distribution of products without threatening the investments of independent marketers.

He also said three filling stations belonging to the state government will be revived to commence operations so as to meet demands of growing population.

Zulum reassured that his administration will do everything possible to protect the rights of citizens and improve their well being.

The Governor however frowned what he described as economic sabotage by some unpatriotic marketers who try to exploit citizens.

”We know the Borno state Government is not responsible for regulation of petroleum products marketers but then, we have our own tool under the land use act of 1978. That act has empowered the state Government to not only own land but ensure legitimate use of such based on best practices. Exploiting citizens is certainly not a legitimate use of land in Borno state and we cannot fold our arms as government. We have given some directives to revisit the land ownership status of some filling stations because of their practices that are not in compliance with DPR’s regulations and we will not hesitate to take measures that will be in the overall interest of the public” Zulum warned.

That not withstanding, the Governor expressed his willingness to work with all marketers and other stakeholders across to ensure adequate supply of products based on fair trade.