Covid-19: MACAULAY DONATES FOOD ITEMS TO ISOKO NORTH, ORPHANAGE

As part of measures to mitigate the effects of the two weeks’ lockdown ordered by the Delta State Government to check the spread of the ravaging corona virus (covid-19), a former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has provided food items for his people.

A statement by Stella L. Sanu, PRO, (WUEDA), disclosed that Comrade Macaulay specifically handed over 20 bags of beans, 110 tubers of yam and 15 numbers of 25litres of palm oil to the Chairman of Isoko North council, Mr. Emmanuel Egbabor for onward delivery to the very needy in the council area.

Besides, Macaulay who is the Director General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) handed over 15 bags of 50kg rice, five bags of beans and four numbers of 25litres of palm oil to Owhelogbo community to be shared by the indigent ones irrespective of their political leanings.

Also, similar gesture was extended to the Children Revolutionary Foundation Orphanage in Irri.

Receiving the items for the Council area at the secretariat in Ozoro, the Chairman who was represented by Mr. Onome Eboh commended Macaulay for the gesture and urged other well-meaning individuals from the area to emulate him.

Similarly, the President General of Owhelogbo community, Chief Owo Ovuakporie said the presentation of the food items was timely noting that since the lockdown the poorer segment of the society has been finding it difficult coping with feeding.

He applauded the efforts and urged the people to pray for Macaulay who incidentally is the Okiroro of Isoko nation.