Covid-19: MRAKPOR, EJIOFOR, OTHER UBULU-UKU PUBLIC OFFICE HOLDERS, DISTRIBUTE FOOD ITEMS THROUGH LINEAGE LEADERS

Residents of the ancient town of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have received food items running into millions of naira as the town’s politicians led by the director general of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), Hon. Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, and her political associates visited.

Addressing the elders who came to receive the items on behalf of their quarters, the DSCTDA boss noted that the food items were purchased with money contributed by public office holders of Ubulu-Uku extraction. She also added that it is not a party affair and as such everyone would benefit irrespective of party affiliation. The items include 100 bags of rice, two big bags of beans, 25 cartons of groundnut oil and 25 cartons of tomatoes.

Speaking in Ubulu dialect, Mrakpor said:

“By the grace of God, we are not here today for politics. That is why I sent for all the leaders of the various quarters. When they receive the items, they will know how to distribute from house to house without violating the directive for social distancing. Even if it is a cup of rice that gets to you, please be happy and receive it as it is from your children,” the former lawmaker stated.

She further explained that the government did not release any money to them to purchase or distribute food items but that the items were purchased with the money realised from the contributions made by Ubulu-Uku sons and daughters.

She enjoined the people to continue to adhere to government’s directive on social distancing and wash their hands regularly to stave off the corona virus.

Mrs. Mrakpor was accompanied on the visit by other political office holders and well meaning sons and daughters of the town.

Those who joined her during the visit are Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Joe Ikenwe; Vice Chairman, Aniocha South Local Government Council, Engr. John C. Onwualu; Consultant Engineer to the Delta State Government; Sir Byron Unini, secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board; Pst. Jude Chukwunweike, Senior Special Assistant (Community Youth Development) to the governor; Mr. Pius Mordi, Special Assistant (Political) to the governor and Mr. Fortune Ngozi Onwordi, Special Assistant (Community Liaison) to the DSCTDA Director General.

Others are Mr. Isioma Ndekwu, Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism; Mr. Chiedu Osaji; Special Assistant to the Governor; Uche Onwuemene, Mrs. Cordelia Ezeamaka, Barr. Judith Azu Faloye, Mr. Emmanuel Okey Osakwe, Sir. Abu Ndekwu, Ms. Lillian Okolie and Mr. Chidozie Okocha.

Receiving the food items, the diokpa of Idumu-Osume who is 107yrs, Pa Akeje Ugbechie, prayed for all Ubulu-Uku public office holders who contributed to the project. He urged them to continue to work for the development of the town and commended Mrakpor for rallying the sons and daughters to bring succour to the people.