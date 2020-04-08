Covid-19: MOVE WITHOUT MASK, GET ARRESTED, QUARANTINED FOR 14 DAYS, PAY HEAVY FINE, GOV AYADE WARNS CROSS RIVERS RESIDENTS

Cross River, the State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has issued a stern warning to Cross Riverians and residents of the State to adhere strictly to the ‘no mask, no movement’ order or risk being arrested and quarantined for 14 days.

A press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, affirmed that, in his resolve to maintain a Coronavirus free state, the Governor’s directive applied to all residents of the State, irrespective of class or creed, adding that movement within the state, which is under strict monitoring, is only allowed on grounds of health and other essential services, as earlier directed by the State Governor.

The release further directed security agents to henceforth impound vehicles commuting passengers without wearing nose masks; only to be released after paying a fine of three hundred thousand (N300, 000) naira.

The Governor equally granted approval for an open-ended order for the supply of nose masks by tailors engaged by the State Garment Factory to meet high demands and the statement concluded with a solemn plea to Cross Riverians to “join hands with government to keep the State Covid-19 free.”