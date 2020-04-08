Covid-19: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS WANTS EVEN DISBURSEMENT OF PALLIATIVES TO STATES

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to adopt an even disbursement and distribution of palliative funds and other essential materials to all states of the federation to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The opposition lawmakers in a statement issued by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday warned that “the current selective approach adopted by the Federal Government in allotting aids to states is unacceptable and counter-productive to the overall national efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and effectively check its spread”.

According to the lawmakers “the selective approach is already sending wrong signals, fuelling avoidable divisiveness, allegations and counter-allegations of political and sectional marginalization in the polity and such must be checked immediately”.

Elumelu urged the Federal Government to note that “Nigerians are united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and anything that will divide them at this moment must be avoided.

“The Federal Government should bear in mind that the social and economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic cut across all the states of the federation. It affects all Nigerians because they operate under the same economy and lockdown directives. Therefore, the selective approach in dissemination of aids and palliatives is not in the best interest of our nation. It will only send a very wrong signal and exacerbate the situation.

“What is expected at the moment is an even distribution of aids and palliatives to all states of the federation in a manner that extensively addresses the needs of the masses at this critical time”

Elumelu however commended the contributions of well-meaning citizens as well as the organized private sector in the national effort to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.