Covid 19: RIVERS GOVT DISTRIBUTES FOODSTUFFS TO VULNERABLE RIVERS PEOPLE

In order to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home directive to Rivers people to check the spread of coronavirus, the Rivers State Government on Tuesday, 7th April, 2020, commenced the distribution of foodstuffs to the downtrodden.

The Rivers State Covid-19 Palliative Committee set up by Governor Wike on Tuesday distributed foodstuffs to the Home of the Elderly, Port Harcourt Children Home, Port Harcourt Remand Home and Cheshire Home.

Chairman of the Committee, Ambassador Desmond Akawor while speaking at some of the homes visited said that the distribution has nothing to do with politics.

He stated that all sections of the state would be reached. “As you can see the members of the committee,we have the clergy men, security agencies and civil servants. These are people who will not want to associate themselves with the politics of the day.

“It is not in anyway to be political. Hunger does not know political parties. So these materials are going to our people and whatever we do with God on our side we will ensure it gets to the targeted population,” he said.

Inmates and managers of the homes that received the COVID-19 Palliatives of the Rivers State Government thanked Governor Wike for remembering them at this point.

Mrs Gift Eke, matron, Port Harcourt Children Home, thanked the government for remembering the children in the home at this trying time and prayed for more wisdom for the governor.

Mrs Stella Ggobo, Matron Cheshire Home appreciated the governor and prayed that God should bless Rivers State government and most especially the governor who is in charge of the mandate for remembering the physical challenged.

Rev. Sis Mary Jane Raphael, Matron, Home of the Elderly appreciated the governor and his team . She prayed God to give them gracious old age.Mr. Omubo Gillis Harry, Warden, Port Harcourt Remand Home lauded the Rivers State Government for taking care of the less privileged.