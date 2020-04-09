Covid-19: CENTRE FOR COMMUNICABLE DISEASES, ASABA, READY — Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, 9th April, 2020, said the Centre for Communicable Diseases and Research built by the state government at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, was ready for use.

The governor disclosed this while speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the facility.

He said that all facilities required to make the centre receive and treat COVID-19 patients were ready and that relevant staff had been trained for the centre.

“I just finished inspecting the Centre for Communicable Diseases and Research at the Federal Medical Centre Asaba.

“The centre is fully ready; all the necessary facilities are in place, including ventilators which have been installed, and very importantly, there is a side room where the nurses are able to completely monitor every activity going on in every room, and which is really very good.

“The Dialysis machine is already being installed now although that is not something that will be required by most patients.

“A very little percentage of the patients will require the Dialysis machine, but with all these in place, we can say that the centre is fully ready, and the already trained staff are fully ready to receive any case,” the governor said.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye and his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, also visited the Isolation Centre at Asaba Specialist Hospital and inspected medical equipment donated to the state government by some companies operating in the state.