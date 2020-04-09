Covid-19 Rivers Update: OBIO/AKPOR COUNCIL BOSS SEALS CAVERTON HELICOPTER’S OFFICE

Following the declaration of Carveton Helicopters, as Persona Non Grata in Rivers state, by Governor Nyesom Wike, for endangering the lives of Rivers people by its suspicious operations, the Obio/Akpor Local Government Council (OBALGA) Boss, has today Thursday, April 9, sealed Caverton Helicopter’s Office in the LGA.

Recall that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in a State Broadcast on Wednesday, 8th April, 2020, directed Local Government Council Chairmen in the state, to close the Offices of Carveton Helicopters across the state.

A press release issued by OBALGA Media Unit on Thursday, 9th April 2020, titled: Obio/Akpor Council Boss Seals Caverton Helicopter’s Office, reads thus:

“Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Prince Solomon Abel Eke, in a swift move this morning sealed up the premises of Caverton Helicopters over non compliance with the lock down in Rivers state.

This move was as directed by His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike, in a broadcast against the unfriendly activities of Caverton, which has been airlifting unscreened passengers to the state at this time of corona virus pandemic.

Prince Eke, early this morning personally served the management of Caverton the notice of seal up at their office located at the Airforce base, Rumuomasi.

All staff of Caverton Helicopters have been advised to keep off the premises until further notice”.