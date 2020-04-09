Covid-19 Update: AKWA IBOM ISSUES REVISED GUIDELINES FOR EASTER SEASON

REVISED LOCKDOWN GUIDELINES FOR THE EASTER SEASON

In the spirit of the Easter season, Akwa Ibom State Government has approved guidelines for religious activities on Last Supper (Thursday), Good Friday, Holy Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday as follows:

1. All Religious gatherings MUST Not be more than 20 worshipers, including the Pastors and Choir, per church; irrespective of the size of the church.

2. Sitting arrangement must be Social Distancing compliant.

3. All worshipers must use hand sanitizers at church entrance and wear face masks while in church.

4. Infrared thermometers should be used at church entrance doors;

5. Any worshiper whose body temperature is above 38 degrees Centigrade should promptly be referred to the nearest healthcare facility.

6. Worshippers must endeavor to wash their hands with soap and running water before and after Church Service.

7. We count on all citizens and residents to cooperate with the state government to ensure we minimize the surge of COVID-19 in our state.

Signed.

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem

Secretary to State Government

April 09, 2020