AKWA IBOM STATE COVID 19 UPDATE 4.0

I have been directed by HE the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel provide an update on the status of our fight against the invasion of the deadly disease- Corona Virus (COVID-19) as follows:

1. All 5 reported positive test cases of COVID 19 in the state earlier taken in isolation custody are hale and hearty while awaiting the conduct of a reconfirmation test.

2. Even though, they have not shown any noticeable symptoms, they are under close observation by a team of specialized medical experts.

3. Construction work has commenced on a 300 bed Isolation Centre in Ituk Mbang to complement existing Isolation Centres in Ikot Ekpene and Ibom Specialist Hospital, Uyo.

4. The Incident Management Committee has continued to intensify efforts at contact tracing following standard medical procedures. So far no downstream infections have been recorded.

5. It has also been observed that some residents and citizens have been found to use fake essential EXEMPTION PASSES to beat the lock-down enforcement. Some, who got PASSES by virtue of being on essential duties are found needlessly going around. Exemption PASSES are to enable those exempted go to work (essential duties) in the morning and return from work in the later afternoon. PASSES do not permit one to roam about. Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted.

6. Plans are underway for provision of relief materials including rice, garri, flour and other essential food items to cushion and ameliorate the effects of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020.

7. A Disbursement committee will very soon announce the disbursement modalities directly to all villages in Akwa Ibom state. This mode of disbursements to village will enable trickle down to give succour to all and sundry.

8. It is worthy of note that the Rice mill that was commissioned a few years ago is meeting the rice needs of the state, especially at a time like this.

9. Similarly, the flour mill; the most digitized in west Africa, has produced enough tonnage to meet the demands of domestic bread and other confectionary needs in our state and beyond.

10. The various garri processing factories set up in the state by the current administration, are complementing local production in cushioning the inflationary trends and the lull in domestic economic activities.

11. The state government is working round the clock and deploying every available resources at its disposal to ensure that the situation is under control.

12. We have so far procured and distributed large numbers of PPEs and other requisite tools and equipment to relevant health care institutions in the state.

13. We have increased the number of isolation centres and set up a situation room manned by more than 50 medical experts.

14. We have received donations from several well-meaning corporate bodies and private individuals. However, we count on all corporate organizations located in the state to lend support in cash or kind.

15. While HE, the Governor is leading from the front in the fight against the pandemic threatening our state, it’s imperative for residents and citizens to remain law abiding and fully observe the lock-down order as contained in the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020.

16. Residents and citizens are also enjoined to continue to observe all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued and adhere to the social distancing prescriptions.

17. The Incident Management committee continues to meet on a daily basis to review and analyse the situation while updates are provided as and when due.

Together, we can stop the spread of this pandemic.

Let’s be safe; let’s stay safe.

Signed:

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem

Secretary to State Government

April 07, 2020