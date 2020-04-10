Coronavirus Update: DEATH IN DELTA AS COVID-19 CLAIMS FIRST VICTIM; CONTACT TRACING FOR INDEX, DECEASED CASES FAST-TRACKED

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, today, Thursday night, 9th April, 2020, announced that a patient suspected to have contracted Coronavirus in the state had died.

His Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, said in a statement in Asaba that the governor disclosed that the case, which was the second, after the first confirmed on Tuesday, was awaiting outcome of the test conducted on it when the patient passed away.

He stated that the deceased had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos in the past two weeks, adding that the patient, with severe symptoms, presented himself late to the hospital.

The governor said that the symptoms on the patient included difficulty in breathing, which prompted immediate and necessary attention to him by medical professionals.

“Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today (Thursday)”, Okowa said.

The Delta Governor added that in order to mitigate against the spread of the virus, the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team is fast-tracking contact-tracing to ensure that all those that came in contact with the deceased patient are properly isolated and tested immediately.

Okowa restated the importance of everyone working “to protect citizens and residents of our state, families and friends of individuals that are exhibiting the primary symptoms of COVID-19, do not keep it from the authorities.’’

According to him, if you see something, say something. The governor assured that he would continue to keep all Deltans informed of new developments on the pandemic in the state.

Writing on his verified social media handles to confirm the first casualty, Governor Okowa said:

I have just been informed of another case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The individual in question, had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos State in the past two weeks.

The patient presented himself late to one of our hospitals with severe symptoms including difficulty in breathing and was given the necessary attention by healthcare professionals. Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today.

In order to mitigate against the spread of the virus, we are fast-tracking our contact tracing to ensure that all those that came in contact with the deceased patient are properly isolated and tested immediately.

Again, it is important that as we work to protect the citizens and residents of our state, families and friends of individuals that are exhibiting the primary symptoms of the #COVID19 virus, do not keep it from the authorities. If you see something; say something.

I will continue to keep you all informed of any new developments.

Unconfirmed reports have hinted that the first COVID-19 death case in Delta State as confirmed by Governor Okowa is a popular pastor, based in Warri.

Government and other sources say he was 57-years old and had died at the isolation centre of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, on Wednesday, 8th April, while awaiting the result of his sample from the Irrua Specialist Hospital, in Edo State.

The sources claim that the deceased, who is the confirmed second case of the COVID-19 in Delta State, has his church located in a popular area of the Warri metropolis, adding before the late pastor was transferred to Oghara, he had been hospitalised at a popular private hospital in Warri where he had spent several days before he was referred to Oghara where he eventually passed on.