Breaking: GOV OKOWA CONFIRMS 3rd COVID-19 CASE IN DELTA

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has confirmed a third case of Covid-19 in the state.

Writing on his verified social media handles Governor Okowa said:

“We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centers.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment; and we have already began to track all those that have had contact with him.

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.

“Again, I thank you all for your cooperation over these past few days, and I will continue to keep you all updated on any new developments.

Details loading…