Covid-19 Update: GOV WIKE CANCELS RELAXATION ORDER FOR RELIGIOUS WORSHIP AT EASTER

The Rivers State government has cancelled the earlier directive to temporarily relax the restriction on large religious gathering during the Easter celebrations and ordered that the social distancing directive and stipulated number of persons in congregations during religious worships, must be maintained.

A statement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Elder Paulinus Nsirim, issued on Saturday, 11th April, 2020, reads thus:

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Rivers State Government has cancelled the concession granted churches to hold Easter Church Services with their full congregations.

This decision was taken after due consultations with eminent clergy men, well-meaning Nigerians and civil society groups.

For the avoidance of doubt, churches should stick to the 50 persons per service to maintain social distancing.

11th April, 2020.