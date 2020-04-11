ZULUM TO DANGOTE: Borno Celebrates You At 63 And Forever

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday joined well wishers in conveying goodwill message to Alhaji Aliko Dangote who turned 63 years today.

The Governor’s message was contained in a tweet he sent out from his handle, @ProfZulum.

“My dear elder brother, it is such a great honour to join millions of your well wishers in wishing you Allah’s continued grace as you turned 63 today. I always remember with so much gratitude, the many times you have offered bold interventions to help address humanitarian causes whether on areas of food supplies for our displaced brothers and sisters in Borno, or in building resettlement homes. Benevolent interventions from the Dangote Foundation have remained the highest from an individual and the private sector. We, grateful people of Borno state, will always wish you more of Allah’s blessings for good health, strengthened faith and the continued expansion of your huge investments that benefit humanity. We wish you a happy 63rd anniversary and insha’Allah, the people of Borno will ceaselessly celebrate you till the end of time. Allah Ya baka tsawon rai cikin rayuwa mai albarka! Allah Ya sa ka gama da duniya lafiya, kuma Allah Ya sa ka cikin aljanna firdaus! congratulations, sir!” Governor Zulum said in his tweet.