Covid-19 Lockdown: PRINCE NED NWOKO, REGINA DANIELS, REACH OUT TO FORGOTTEN CHILDREN IN ABUJA

Some Nigerians have begun to benefit from the federal government’s social intervention, getting cash directly as the lockdown continues.

But critics say, and rightly so, that not every segment of the society has been reached. For instance, Kids in most orphanages have no one to speak up for them at a time like this, but a politician has reached out to them.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels, a popular Nollywood actress, have reached out to orphaned children in Abuja as the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Nwoko, a popular Business Man, politician and humanitarian, alongside his wife, visited three orphanages in the Federal Capital Territory where they donated foodstuff and cash. Items donated include bags of rice, gari, detergent, spaghetti, vegetable oil, noodles, beverages, napkins, toiletries among others.

The orphanages visited are Destined Children’s Orphanage in Kado, Heritage Home Orphanage in Gwarinpa and Hope for Survival Orphanage in Maitama Extension.

While the first two orphanages were promised a monthly subvention of N500,000 by Prince Ned Nwoko, the third orphanage was given N1million on the spot as a result of more number of kids in the facility totalling 69.

This reality of the current lockdown is that many are going to bed hungry every night- but not these babies, not these kids.

“They will have something to eat tonight and beyond the lockdown,” Nwoko told journalists after donating the items.

Its also worthy to note that the Billionaire Philanthropist is currently oversees a thriving non-governmental organisation named after him and one of the agenda is to eradicate malaria in Africa starting with Nigeria.