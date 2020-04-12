PRESS STATEMENT

DELTA PDP FELICITATES DELTANS, RESIDENTS AT EASTER, CALLS FOR CONTINUED HOPE IN GOD

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State Chapter rejoices with our Christian faithful and all Nigerians on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, to mark the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ and saviour of the World.

As we congratulate everyone for life and the grace of God that made it possible for us all to be part of this year’s celebration, we urge all in the State to remain calm, steadfast in prayer, hopeful and continue to trust in God to bring an end to the CoronaVirus pandemic ravaging the Nations of the earth.

We must continue to obey and practice all the rules of social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap and clean water and staying back at home as directed by His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. This remains the purposeful way to rid our communities and Nation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being the season of love, let us show love by supporting our Governor through obedience to the stay at home directive.

We should also show love by remembering the ideals of sacrifice exemplified in the death at Calvary of our Lord Jesus Christ to save humanity, by using this period of stay at home as our sacrifice and period to pray to God for compassion to humanity by bringing a quick solution to end this pandemic.

Corona Virus is real!

Stay Home!

Stay Safe!

Happy Easter celebrations.

God bless Delta State.

April 11, 2020