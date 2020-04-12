Easter: LIVE A LIFE OF SACRIFICE, MACAULAY ENJOINS CHRISTIANS

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has charged Deltans to live a life of sacrifice in favour of the poor and needy.

A press release by Stella L. Sanu, PRO, (WUEDA), disclosed that, Comrade Macaulay, in a message to mark this year’s Easter celebrations, urged the people, especially Christians, to note that the season was an opportunity for them to extend their love to the down trodden of the society through sacrificial giving.

Besides, Macaulay, who is the Director General of Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA), argued that life was not all about self as judgement would essentially be based on what one did for others.

“Today we celebrate our risen Lord, Jesus Christ because of the sacrifice he made for mankind and the hope he gave us as children of God by His crucifixion upon the cross. Though Judas Iscariot’s role was the fulfilment of the gospel his name is treated with disdain by humanity.

“As children of God who take refuge in Christ atonement for our sins, what are we doing to distance ourselves from the character of Judas? My brothers and sisters let us try and live a life of sacrifice for fellow humans particularly the down trodden and the needy.

“Life should not be all about self. We shall not be judged by what we did for ourselves but for fellow humans,” he stated.

He prayed that the mercy and grace of God Almighty through the risen Christ, would be sufficient for all even as he wished the people a healthy, peaceful and happy Easter celebration.