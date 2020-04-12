EASTER: We’ll Rise Above COVID-19, Says Emetulu

As Christians the world over celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, the member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Charles Emetulu, has urged Deltans to look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to better days ahead.

Emetulu in a message on Easter Sunday morning, expressed confidence that with the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world would soon be a thing of the past.

He urged the people not to waver in their faith in God, but to be cheerful because by His death and resurrection Jesus Christ has redeemed the world even from pestilences.

Hon Emetulu said, “It is common knowledge that Covid-19 is ravaging the world, but I want to once again appreciate the good people of Ndokwa West Constituency for their comportment in these trying times and to encourage them to know that as we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, that the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past.”

While sending felicitations to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the people of Ndokwa West and entire Deltans, Emetulu urged the people to thank God for guiding Governor Okowa in taking the right decisions to safeguard the health and well-being of Deltans.

“This is a challenging period in the world, and we pray that the blessings of Easter will strengthen our faith, bearing in mind our Lord’s words of hope in Mark 5:36 when He said, ‘Don’t be afraid; just believe;’ and, Romans 10:9, ‘If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord’, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.’

“We believe that He came and died for our sins and that He has risen, which is the reason for the season, Easter.

“As we meditate and pray for the blessings of Easter, we should remain law-abiding, obey the stay-at-home order of Government especially as it concerns checking the spread of Covid-19, because it is biblical to do so as Romans 13:1 says, ‘All of you must obey the government and rulers. Everyone who rules was given the power to rule by God. And, all those who rule now were given that power by God.’

“May God continue to protect and preserve us to witness more Easter celebrations in future just as we engage strictly in sit-at-home, social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap and informing government officials of any sign of fever to check the spread of Covid-19, through Christ our Lord whose resurrection from the dead we are celebrating today. Amen,” he said.