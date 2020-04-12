NED NWOKO REJOICES WITH CHRISTIANS AT EASTER, URGES HUMANITY TO EMULATE SACRIFICE OF JESUS CHRIST

By Nobert Chiazor

Delta-born billionaire philanthropist and founder of STARS University Idumuje-Ugboko, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has rejoiced with Christians all over the world as they celebrate Easter.

In a statement at Abuja,Prince Ned Nwoko said Easter remained the threshold of human salvation as it marked the death and ressurection of Jesus Christ,acknowledged as son of God.

He urged Christians to stand faithful to their salvation by emulating the self – deprecating nature of Jesus Christ, who died to redeem the world.

The former House of Reps member, particularly enjoined Nigerians to uphold the healing power of Christ, especially at this trying moment of Coronavirus global pandemic.

He averred that hope and faith in God would save Nigerians and the entire world from the scourge of Covid-19.

Ned Nwoko who had embarked on a project to eradicate Malaria in Africa, is also supporting humanity to fight the Coronavirus through the distribution of protective kits and palliatives to individuals and communities .

According Ned Nwoko , “I identify with Christians at Easter”

“It is my earnest desire that faith in the Almighty would bring succour to the world at this difficult era.

My thoughts are with all Christians on this sacrificial feast”

“On behalf of my family and Ned Nwoko Foundation, I wish all, particularly the people of Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State and Nigeria, the best of Easter celebration in the year 2020”

Nwoko stated.