Borno: GOV ZULUM DENIES SELF EASTER HOLIDAY, TAKES CASH, FOOD TO 11,000 IN MAGUMERI; ADVOCATES ON COVID-19, VISITS SOLDIERS, ORDERS REBUILDING OF SCHOOL, HOSPITAL

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum denied himself the easter Monday’s holiday in order to support 11,000 vulnerable citizens, faced with humanitarian needs outside the state capital, Maiduguri.

The Governor, left the state capital 6 am to Gajiganna, a town of Magumeri local government area in northern Borno state, where he directly supervised the distribution of cash, food and none food items to the vulnerables.

Over 6,000 women received 5,000 naira each accompanied with wrappers. 5,000 men who are head of households, each received a bag of rice, a bag of maize grain and 3 litres of cooking oil.

The beneficiaries were mostly internally displaced persons in formal camps and within the host community (of Gajiganna).

Member Representing Magumeri at the Borno state assembly, Audu Mustapha, the Chairperson, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA and a few members of the State Executive council were led in the distribution by Governor Zulum.

COUNSELS RESIDENTS ON COVID-19

In the course of the food distribution,

Governor Zulum carried out public health advocacy in Gajiganna. The Governor called on residents to maintain personal hygiene, ensure social distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Zulum, using an outdoor public address system with long range of reach, warned that coronavirus is deadly and urged everyone to take responsibility in the fight against the virus.

”We are all aware of the enormous challenges Borno is already faced with. As responsible Government we are doing everything possible to contain this virus from spreading into our state. However, this can only be achieved with your cooperation” Zulum said.

…Visits Magumeri Soldiers

Governor Zulum, while in Gajiganna, also paid a morale boosting visit to the military formation involved in fighting Boko Haram. The Governor interacted with the formation’s high command and expressed Borno’s appreciation to the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and determination to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

…Asseses public centres in Gajiganna, Tungushe

Before his departure, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also, assessed a closed Comprehensive Health Centre in Gajiganna. Given the relative peace in the town, Zulum directed immediate reopening of the health centre.

Zulum was also at Tungushe, a town in Konduga local government area in his way back, where he assessed a Hospital and a Primary School both destroyed by insurgents.

The Governor directed the immediate rehabilitation of the school and hospital to serve the residents.