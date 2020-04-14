JOURNALISTS PRAISED FOR FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19… AS NUJ CALLS FOR MEMBERS INCLUSION IN PALLIATIVES, PROVISION OF PPEs

Journalists in Delta State have been praised for their contributions in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, code named COVID 19.

In a statement by the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Delta State Council, journalists in the state were particularly commended for their selfless disposition towards providing objective on-the-spot reportage of the pandemic to the citizentry and in the process exposing themselves to the virus.

The statement signed by the Council Chairman Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Churchill Oyowe, called on journalists to remain committed to their job, which the council described as thankless.

The statement which also commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for taking the painful decision to extend the lockdown by another two weeks, encouraged residents to see the act as the best for the ultimate safety of all.

The council called on the state government to put in extra tact to ensure that the various palliatives got to all in need, emphasizing that the successful implementation of such measures would enhance wilful compliance of residents with the lockdown.

Making special appeal for journalists to be considered by the state government for palliatives and needful personal protective equipment such as face mask and sanitizers, the council reasoned that they should also be encouraged through the provisions of welfare packages.

The council also thanked the various security agencies for doing a thankless job in the sun and rain, enforcing the lockdown and called for more understaning in dealing with members of the public, even as it advised members of the public to respect law enforment agents and comply with the lockdown directive.

For emergencies during this period of lockdown, the council advised its members and general public to call, for possible intervention, the following numbers:

08033362580,

07030506047,

08062269772,

08035664991,

08034494747 and

08034283935.