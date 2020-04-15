COVID-19 AND THE SIX DISCHARGED CASES IN AKWA IBOM STATE: SETTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT – By Umani Uwemedimo

In the late hours of April 2nd 2020, residents in Akwa Ibom State were tensed or should I say ” scared” because of the information posted on the website and Twitter handle of the National Center For Disease Control, NCDC. The information released was that there were five confirmed positive cases of the corona virus disease in Akwa Ibom State.

After this information was proven true, it became a trending news on the social media space. Many people capitalized on this to vent unfounded abuses and insults on the governor of the State. The Health and Information Commissioners were not left out as they both got their portions of these accordingly.

This act was understood. The dreaded virus which is causing great havoc in Spain, Italy, America and some other countries of the world as well as in Lagos was reasoned to be an end of the road for Akwa Ibom State if truly it has ventured into the State. Their action was not out of purpose, it was as a result of great fright for the virus, so it was well understood.

Since then, the Udom Emmanuel-led administration has been striving effortlessly to combat and completely eradicate the dreaded virus from the State. This, Isolation centers were set up in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area and Ibom Specialty Hospital, while that of Eket and Ituk Mbang are currently under construction. The Centers have been well equipped with up-to-date Medical equipment. All these and more are the efforts of the Akwa Ibom State Government to tackle the dreaded Covid-19.

Because it is ethical that after samples have been collected and a test subsequently carried out to ascertain a person’s Covid-19 status, if tested positive, a retest must be carried out on same person after a stipulated number of days of being quarantined.

This, the Akwa Ibom State Government did not relent. Proper Medical attention were given to the five confirmed cases alongside other suspected cases which were yet to be proven positive or negative.

Along the line, the confirmed cases were responding to treatment but to be sure if they were completely freed from the virus, their samples alongside that of the four suspected cases were collected and sent to NCDC for confirmation.

Late yesterday, NCDC confirmed that the three out of the five earlier confirmed cases were negative and two have remained positive.

From the four suspected cases whose samples were sent alongside the five earlier confirmed positive cases, one was tested positive and three were negative. This is to say that the State has recorded a fresh positive case of Covid-19. Adding this new case to the other two cases that have been reconfirmed as positive, the State now has a total of three active positive cases of Covid-19.

With this new development, six cases; three which were earlier tested positive but now negative, and three suspected cases which were confirmed negative yesterday were discharged earlier today.

The Government of Udom Emmanuel is not in any way playing politics with the health of the citizens. The fight against Covid-19 is a fight that deserves cooperation from all citizens. This is to say that while Government is effortlessly devising means to curb the spread of this virus, the citizens are to obey and act accordingly.

Wash your hands continually, use hand sanitizers where rushing water is not available. Maintain social distancing and avoid handshakes during this period. If you or anyone around you is feeling unease and difficulty in breathing, please contact the State Covid-19 emergency numbers for immediate action. With these, we can be rest assured that Covid-19 in no time would be a thing of the past in our State.