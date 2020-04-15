Covid -19: DELTA COMMISSIONER, BEBENIMIBO DONATES PPE TO NUJ WARRI

The Commissioner representing the people of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo on Wednesday, 15th April, donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Warri Correspondents’ Chapel.

Dr. Bebenimibo made the donation at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents’ Chapel Press Centre, in recognition of his longstanding relationship with Journalists in Warri.

Donating the items, Dr. Bebenimibo said he knows fully well that Journalists are also exposed to the dangers and hazards as they cover the dreaded Corona-Virus pandemic.

“No matter how little it is, this is just the beginning of better things to come in going forward.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu who was on ground joined the Secretary of the NUJ Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Dele Fasan to receive the items.

Comrade Ikeogwu commended the DESOPADEC Commissioner for the gesture saying, “It is the first time a political appointee is remembering journalists in Delta State since the lockdown started.”

“We didn’t beg him to donate it as many people would want us to do before they will remember us Bebenimibo made this donation in recognition of role covering the deadly pandemic.

” I must commend Dr. Paul Bebenimibo for this wonderful gesture to our members in Warri and I pray God to continue to uplift him.”

“I wish to also use this medium to call on friends of the NUJ to remember our members in this critical time as we need personal protection equipments considering the dangers we are exposed to going about our daily duties.”