Covid-19 Update: GOV AYADE DISTRIBUTES STIMULUS PACKAGES TO VULNERABLE CROSS-RIVERIANS

Cross Rivers State Governor, Sir. Ben Ayade, on Wednesday, 15th April, 2020, personally undertook the supervision and distribution of various stimulus packages to the vulnerable people in the state, to ensure that the palliatives got to those they were meant assist cushion the harsh effect of the lockdown directives, put in place to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cross Rivers State.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Gov. Ayade took time to explain the reason for his personal involvement in the distribution process, what the Cross Rivers state government has been doing since the coronavirus outbreak and what it intends to do as the pandemic persists.

He wrote:

Earlier today, I distributed stimulus package to vulnerable persons as well as citizens who cannot fend for themselves due to age or incapacitation across the 18 local government areas of the state.

I had already approved N30,000 as monthly stipend for beneficiaries of the automatic employement given to 8000 youths between the ages of 18 to 35 in the state starting from Tuesday next week.

Distributing food is not the real palliatives ,the real pallitive is in giving people jobs. Palliative which is temporal is for poor and vulnerable who cannot fend for themselves.

We are starting the real palliative on Tuesday. Whether you are a gardner or cleaner, whatever you can do, we will give a job but we can only pay you 30,000 if you know you need it and want to earn that amount please put down your names and phone numbers; you will be contacted.

The food will be shared through our traditional rulers to all the 18 LGAs: We want it to get to the grassroots; this is not about political party. It is about governace; we will also give to churches and various religious organisations to distribute because they know the people well.

This is a time to show humanity. Humanity does not know colour or ethnicity. We need to stop spreading fear about the pandemic. What we need is to show the people love especially at this critical time. Fear and hunger is killing people even more than the pandemic.

We want to thank President Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria for granting us clearance to deliver our rice seedlings to states.

We have built industries and made serious investment. Federal government support is key. We need more of their support so that we can achieve more growth and development in our economy and even more.