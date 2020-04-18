National news, News, Passage, Presidency

Breaking: ABBA KYARI IS DEAD…

Mallam Abba Kyari,

Mallam Abba Kyari, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of staff, has passed on, two weeks after he was admitted into hospital for testing positive to Covid-19.

His passing was confirmed in a state house press release by Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity) on April 18, 2020.

The statement reads:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

CHIEF OF STAFF TO PRESIDENT, ABBA KYARI, PASSES ON

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
April 18, 2020

