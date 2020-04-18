COVID-19/CoronaVirus, National Assembly, National news, News, Passage

HOUSE OF REPS MINORITY CAUCUS MOURNS ABBA KYARI

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Saturday, 18th April, described Mallam Abba Kyari’s death as a huge loss to the nation, particularly at this critical time.

Elumelu described Abba Kyari “as a very humble, loyal and exceptionally dedicated Nigerian who gave his best to the service of our dear fatherland, particularly as the Chief of Staff to the President.

“Our caucus condoles with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kyari family, the government and people of Borno state as well as the Federal Executive Council and prays the Almighty Allah, in His mercies, to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed as well as give the bereaved the fortitude to bear this huge loss”.

Elumelu urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the nation and humanity at large at this critical time.

