Borno: GOV. ZULUM VISITS MAFA, COMMISERATES WITH RESIDENTS OVER FIRE INCIDENCE

In his relentless efforts of restoring livelihoods to the communities destroyed by the Insurgency, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has visited Mafa Town to commiserates with the People over the fire incidence that affected over 250 households in Mafa IDP camp.

Gov Zulum after going round the affected IDP camp, said he was in Mafa basically for two main reasons; to commiserate with you over the fire outbreak and to provide succor to them after the devastating incident.

Accordingly, the Governor provided them with a variety of food stuffs including bags of Rice, maize flour, beans and 5 litre of vegetable oil. In addition to the food aid, other items donated were 300 wrappers and 150 clothing materials for men.

The second reason was the official handing over of 16 patrol vehicles to the Security operatives in order to strengthen their capacity in restoring peace and order in the community.

Governor Zulum equally gave 5 patrol vehicles each to CJTF and Hunters and another 6 patrol vehicles to the Nigerian Army.

Report and photos from Borno Community Watch