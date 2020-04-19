Coronavirus: AKWA IBOM STATE COVID-19 TEAM EMBARKS ON AGGRESSIVE TESTING

The Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Team is embarking on aggressive testing prelude to considering whether the domestic economy would be reopened after the one week lockdown extension.

A press release signed by Charles Udoh, Hon. Commissioner for Information, Akwa Ibom State and issued on April 18, 2020, disclosed that the COVID-19 Team appeals to all residents to cooperate and offer themselves for testing even if they are yet to display symptoms.

The whole idea is to make sure everybody is safe, considering that safety is paramount to the state government.

Residents are enjoined to continue to observe stipulated personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines and practice social distancing, the statement concluded.