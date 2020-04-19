Coronavirus:  RIVERS GOVT RELEASES 22 EXXON MOBIL STAFF WHO VIOLATED EXECUTIVE ORDER

The Rivers State Government on Sunday released the 22 Staff of Exxon Mobil who were arrested for violating the State Executive Order restricting movement in the state.

Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor said that the mobil staff were released without charges.

The Attorney-General said the State Government will no longer press charges against them.

He said that they were released following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians.

The Attorney-General of Rivers State noted that he monitored the release of the 22 Exxon Mobil at the State Isolation Centre at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the Rivers State Government remains committed to implementing the Executive Order issued to check the spread of coronavirus.

It will be recalled that security agencies arrested 22 staff of Exxon Mobil who entered the State from Akwa Ibom in violation of the State Executive Order.

The order stipulates that Health Authorities ascertain the coronavirus status of those entering the State.