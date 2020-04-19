Covid-19: OSEME, ANIOCHA NORTH COUNCIL CHAIR, COMMENDS GOV OKOWA FOR STOMACH INFRASTRUCTURE

By Matthew Nwanaza

The Chairman, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State and Chairman of the Council’s COVID-19 Palliative Committee, Hon. Chuks Oseme, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for providing stomach infrastructure to the people of Aniocha North council area.

Hon. Oseme gave the commendation during the distribution of food items provided by the state government to cushion the effect of the stay at home order at the council Secretariat, Issele-uku.

He said the gesture was a welcome development, hence will go a long way in ameliorating the effect of the lockdown.