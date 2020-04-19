COVID-19/CoronaVirus, Delta News, News

Covid-19: OSEME, ANIOCHA NORTH COUNCIL CHAIR, COMMENDS GOV OKOWA FOR STOMACH INFRASTRUCTURE

By Matthew Nwanaza

The Chairman, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State and Chairman of the Council’s COVID-19 Palliative Committee, Hon. Chuks Oseme, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for providing stomach infrastructure to the people of Aniocha North council area.

Hon. Oseme gave the commendation during the distribution of food items provided by the state government to cushion the effect of the stay at home order at the council Secretariat, Issele-uku.

He said the gesture was a welcome development, hence will go a long way in ameliorating the effect of the lockdown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.