OCHOR CELEBRATES JOHNSON OPONE @ 63

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, has congratulated the President-General of Ndokwa Neku Union, High Chief Johnson Opone as he celebrates 63 years birthday, April 18, 2020.

The Deputy Speaker described High Chief Opone as a man with the interest of Ndokwa at heart in all his activities as noticed in his engagement with relevant authourities to move the people of Ndokwa to greater heights and attract development to the area.

The message which was signed by his Press Secretary, Emmanuel Enebeli, stated that even in the face of difficulties, the NNU President-General had never blinked in his dream of a better Ndokwa, as he had openly pursued the Ndokwa agenda with vigour, with hope and faith to attract the best for his people.

“My dear President-General, a man always with the interest of Ndokwa in all his activities, you had never blinked in the face of difficulty situation to move Ndokwa forward, you always have hope and faith that it wil be better for our people in the future if we cooperate and work together.

“I, my family and my political followers celebrate your today, as you clock 63 years today Saturday, April 18, 2020.

“Congratulations sir.”