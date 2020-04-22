SOUTH-SOUTH GOVERNORS MOURN ABBA KYARI, CONDOLE PRESIDENT BUHARI

The South-South Governors Forum has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Kyari died at 67 last Friday in a Lagos hospital while receiving treatment for COVID-19, and was buried on Saturday in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

In a condolence message to the President and the deceased’s family, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said that Abba Kyari’s death was saddening, especially for the circumstances that culminated to the tragic incident.

He noted that the incident was a particularly great loss to Buhari as the late Chief of Staff was known to have been outstandingly loyal to him, a pleasant phenomenon that had been acknowledged by the president himself about the deceased.

Okowa sympathized with Buhari, the Kyari family and the entire nation over the incident, and urged them to take solace in the impressive testimonies about the life and times of the late Chief of Staff, which epitomized patriotic service to his country and humanity.

“On behalf of my colleagues, the Governors of the South-South, I extend profound condolences to President Buhari and members of Abba Kyari family on the unfortunate demise of the Chief of Staff to the President.

“Mallam Abba Kyari was a great patriot and a very resourceful leader who provided outstanding support to the President and his administration, and served Nigeria with dignity, honesty and passion,” he said.

Okowa recalled with gratitude, the friendship and support the late Kyari extended to members of the forum and Delta Government, describing him as a man who had obsession for peace and progress of the nation.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.